Hezbollah hits Israeli military base with drones

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said that its combatants targeted the Mount Neria base (a battalion leadership headquarters currently occupied by forces from the Golani Brigade) with a swarm of one-way drones, inflicting casualties on the enemy.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

