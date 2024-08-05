Two Hezbollah forces martyred in Israel attack on S Lebanon

In a statement, the terrorist army of the Israeli regime announced that it had targeted a Hezbollah combatant in the Lebanese village of Houla in southern Lebanon in a strike.

it added that another Hezbollah force was martyred in their drone attack on the village of Beit Lif.

The Zionists also claimed that they'd destroyed Hezbollah infrastructures in the Ayta ash Shab village.

Hezbollah also confirmed the martyrdom of two of its forces in the Israeli regime's attacks on southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6186360