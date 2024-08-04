  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 4, 2024, 4:59 PM

Hezbollah’s rocket barrage sets Israeli Kiryat Shmona ablaze

Hezbollah’s rocket barrage sets Israeli Kiryat Shmona ablaze

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – The news sources reported that Kiryat Shmona was set on fire by Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement and the new attacks of the Islamic resistance of Lebanon to the north of the occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah War Information Department issued two statements and announced about Hezbollah’ fresh attacks on occupiers.

In line with supporting the Palestinian nation in Gaza Strip and helping its valiant resistance, the Resistance combatants targeted ‘Barke Risha’ military center at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday and inflicted heavy casualties on it.

Also, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in another statement  that combatants of the Islamic Resistance Movement targeted al-Manara military center at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday n order to support the Palestinian nation in Gaza Strip and help its valiant resistance.

The Israeli army radio announced that a missile directly hit a factory in this town.

MA/6186037

News ID 218967
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News