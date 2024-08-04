Hezbollah’s rocket barrage sets Israeli Kiryat Shmona ablaze

Hezbollah War Information Department issued two statements and announced about Hezbollah’ fresh attacks on occupiers.

In line with supporting the Palestinian nation in Gaza Strip and helping its valiant resistance, the Resistance combatants targeted ‘Barke Risha’ military center at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday and inflicted heavy casualties on it.

Also, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in another statement that combatants of the Islamic Resistance Movement targeted al-Manara military center at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday n order to support the Palestinian nation in Gaza Strip and help its valiant resistance.

The Israeli army radio announced that a missile directly hit a factory in this town.

