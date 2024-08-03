Israeli regime targets vehicle in S Lebanon in new aggression

In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah said that "Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance mourns Martyr All the Way to Al-Quds Ali Nazih Abd Ali (John), from the southern town of Ayteet."

Prior to the Hezbollah statement, Ministry of Health of Lebanon had said in a statement that a vehicle in the south of Lebanon had been targeted by an Israeli drone. The Lebanese sources said there were casualties including martyrs and wounded.

The Lebanese sources said that one person had been martyred and two others had been injured in the attack on the vehicle which took place on the road between Bazouriyeh town and Wadi Gilo.

MNA