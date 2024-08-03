  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 3, 2024, 3:32 PM

Israeli regime targets vehicle in S Lebanon in new aggression

Israeli regime targets vehicle in S Lebanon in new aggression

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Yet another member of the Lebanese Resistance was targeted and martyred in a new Israeli regime's aggressive act in south Lebanon on Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah said that "Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance mourns Martyr All the Way to Al-Quds Ali Nazih Abd Ali (John), from the southern town of Ayteet."

Prior to the Hezbollah statement, Ministry of Health of Lebanon had said in a statement that a vehicle in the south of Lebanon had been targeted by an Israeli drone. The Lebanese sources said there were casualties including martyrs and wounded.

The Lebanese sources said that one person had been martyred and two others had been injured in the attack on the vehicle which took place on the road between Bazouriyeh town and Wadi Gilo.

MNA

News ID 218906

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News