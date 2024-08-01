Gaza death toll tops 39,480 since Oct. 7: Health ministry

The ministry issued a statement, announcing the latest numbers of martyrs and wounded in the attacks of the Zionist regime's forces against Palestinians on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The Zionist regime’s forces have committed 2 crimes and massacre in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the announced added.

The Ministry of Health of Gaza Strip emphasized that some of the martyrs and victims are still under the rubble and in the streets and the occupying regime of Israel are preventing from providing aid to the Palestinian people.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/6183098