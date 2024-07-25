  1. World
Israel killed 39,175 people in Gaza offensive since October 7

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – The Israeli regime has killed 39,175 people in the Gaza offensive since October 7, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has also injured 90,403 people since October 7, Gaza’s Health Ministry added.

A total of 30 Palestinians have been killed and 146 wounded in the latest 24-hour reporting period, it said in a statement.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

