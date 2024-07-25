Israel killed 39,175 people in Gaza offensive since October 7

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has also injured 90,403 people since October 7, Gaza’s Health Ministry added.

A total of 30 Palestinians have been killed and 146 wounded in the latest 24-hour reporting period, it said in a statement.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6176418