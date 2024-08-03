Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 39,550: Health min.

The Health Ministry issued a statement and announced the latest numbers of people martyred and wounded following the attacks of the Zionist regime's troops against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Also, this Palestinian medical institution stated that the total number of Palestinian people wounded in the wake of attacks of the Zionist regime’s forces on the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 07, 2023, has reached 91,280 people.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the Zionist regime’s troops committed 3 heinous crimes and massacres in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

The ministry emphasized that some of the martyrs and victims are still under the rubble and in the streets and the occupiers are preventing from delivering aid to the injured.

