Gaza death toll exceeds 39,000: Health ministry

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip issued a statement, announcing the latest numbers of Palestinians martyred and injured following the attacks of the Zionist regime's military forces on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Also, the ministry stated that the total number of Palestinians wounded following the attack of the Zionist regime’s forces on the Gaza Strip at 89,818 since the start of the war in Gaza on October 07, 2023.

The Palestinian health ministry announced that the Zionist regime’s forces have committed three crimes and massacres in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

More than 37 Palestinian people have been martyred and 120 others have been injured in the attacks of the Zionist regime forces on Khan Yunis on this day, the ministry added.

