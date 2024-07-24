Death toll in Israeli strikes on Gaza exceeds 39,145

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 39,145 people and wounded 90,257 others since October 7, Gaza’s Health Ministry has said.

The ministry added that a total of 55 Palestinians have been killed and 110 wounded in the past 24 hours.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

