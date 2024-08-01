  1. Politics
Aug 1, 2024, 11:56 AM

Bagheri to Saudi counterpart:

Iran to exercise inherent right against Israeli heinous crime

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said that the country will use its inherent right to take harsh action against Israeli’s heinous move in assassinating Hamas Chief Martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that Iran will use its inherent and legitimate right to take regretful and decisive action against the fake Zionist regime.

During the phone talk, the two sides discussed hosts of issues ranging from bilateral ties to the recent regional and international developments pertinent to the martyrdom of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Appreciating the participation of Saudi delegation in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s caretaker foreign minister stressed that Zionist regime has violated the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and also has jeopardized the regional security and stability with serious danger by its cowardly assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is necessary to deal with these heinous crimes committed by the occupying regime of Israel in assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, Bagheri Kani underlined.

For his part, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas Chief Haniyeh by the Israeli regime and said that the Zionist regime has jeopardized the regional security and stability by violating the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Saudi Arabia will support Iran’s initiative in holding the emergency meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Faisal bin Farhan emphasized.

