Aug 1, 2024, 2:17 PM

Pezeshkian to Hamas Deputy Chief:

Iran to continue support for Resistance firmly

Iran to continue support for Resistance firmly

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran will continue its support for the Resistance Movement with firm determination.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Hamas Deputy Chief for the Political Office in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hiya, President Pezeshkian pointed to the Israeli cowardly assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and emphasized that the terrorist acts committed by the fake Zionist regime show that this criminal regime has come to an impasse and deadlock.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution and people of the country have vowed a harsh and crushing response to the Israeli assassination of Hamas Chief Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the president said, adding that his administration will continue to support the oppressed people of Palestine firmly with more perseverance.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

MA/IRN85555489

News ID 218815
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

