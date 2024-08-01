Israeli heinous crime not to go unanswered: Pezeshkian

Speaking in his meeting with the visiting Special Envoy of President and Minister of Defense of Niger Salifu Modi, who traveled to Tehran to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the 14th term of Iran’s presidency, President Pezeshkian said, “We will make our utmost effort to expand cooperation between the two countries in all fields.”

The bullying powers with their excessive demands resort to all tactics to defeat independence-seeking nations, the president said, adding that a nation with valiant leaders can stand firmly against all the conspiracies of the enemies and neutralize their malicious objectives.

Condemning the heinous crimes committed by the occupying regime of Israel against the defenseless people of Palestine in Gaza Strip and also its cowardly assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, he reiterated that the Zionist regime’s crimes will not go unanswered.

Pezeshkian lashed out at the silence of the Western countries and advocates of the human rights regarding the crimes of the fake Zionist regime and said that silence of these countries has emboldened the Zionist regime to commit more crimes against Palestinians.

The defense minister of Niger, for his part, condemned the Israeli assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and said that Niger is interested in expanding its ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

