Pezeshkian hails Bolivia in cutting ties with Zionist regime

Speaking in his meeting with Foreign Minister of Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda, who traveled to Iran for participating in the inauguration ceremony of the 14th term of the Iranian presidency, President Pezeshkian described the amicable relations between Iran and Bolivia ‘strategic, fraternal’ based on the freedom- and independent-seeking commonalities.

The president once again hailed the move taken by the Bolivian government in cutting its ties with the Zionist regime and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to deepen and strengthen all-out cooperation with the Bolivian government in the new term.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian stressed the implementation of the joint cooperation agreements inked between the two countries previously and reiterated that implementation of these agreement will undoubtedly deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The visiting foreign minister of Bolivia, for her part, termed Iran as a land of peace and friendship and expressed that her country is ready to expand its relations with Iran in all fields.

The two countries have high potentials and capacities to broaden their ties in every field including energy, trade, agriculture, industry, technology, investment, etc., Sosa Lunda highlighted.

She condemned the Israeli’s heinous assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and said that Bolivia and Iran share the same view in supporting the Palestinian people.

Bolivia was the first Latin American country that cut its ties with the Zionist regime completely, she added.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

MA/ISN1403051107350