Commemoration ceremony of Martyr Haniyeh held in Azadi Sq.

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of Hamas Chief Martyr Ismail Haniyeh was held in Tehran’s iconic Azadi Square on Wednesday evening in the presence of Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani and Tehran Islamic City Council Head Mehdi Chamran.

Hamas Representative to Tehran Khalid Qaddoumi also attended the ceremony. Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.