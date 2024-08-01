Iran determined to take any steps to defend natl. security

He sent separate letters to the secretary general of the United Nations, the president of the UN Security Council and the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday and called for the condemnation of the terrorist and aggressive act of the Zionist regime in assassinating Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

Iran’s top diplomat also called for the special meeting of the United Nations Security Council and an emergency meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In these letters, Iran strongly condemned the terrorist and aggressive act of the Zionist regime in assassinating Hamas chief and pointed out that the Israeli recent crime is a clear violation of the international law and the United Nations Charter, and also a serious threat to the regional-international peace and security.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic will be determined to take any necessary measures to defend its national security and sovereignty against the aggressors.

The members of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are requested to unite with one another to stop the continued aggression, crimes and genocide of this regime against the people of Palestine and Gaza, Bagheri added.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

