Iran has legitimate right to respond to heinous act of Israel

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani held a telephone talk with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties, latest developments regarding the martyrdom of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Bagheri Kani thanked the participation of his Turkish counterpart in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed hope that the amicable relations between Tehran and Ankara will be further expanded in the new term.

Iran’s top diplomat pointed to the brutal crimes of the Zionist regime in assassinating Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and stated, “With a clear violation of the territorial integrity and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Zionist regime martyred Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent figure of the Islamic world and a tireless combatant of the Palestinian resistance.”

This terrorist act committed by the Zionist regime is against the international law and contrary to the principles of the United Nations Charter, he said, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran has its inherent and legitimate right to respond to the heinous act of the Zionist enemy decisively and proportionately.

It is necessary that the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hold the emergency meetings to investigate into the assassination of the prominent leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Ismail Haniyeh regarding the violation of the national security, national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Turkish foreign minister, for his part, condemned the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh as gross violation of the redlines and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that his country will throw its weight behind the legitimate initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran for holding the emergency meeting of the OIC in this regard.

