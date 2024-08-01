Iran calls for world’s parliaments in defending Palestine

After holding an extraordinary meeting to investigate into the dimensions of the assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in a statement, while condemning this heinous crime of the Zionist regime, called for freedom-seeking parliaments of the world especially the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take immediate and necessary measures to punish the Zionist enemy.

Following the heinous crime committed by the occupying regime of Israel in assassinating Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was a dear guest of Iran at the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held an extraordinary meeting to investigate the dimensions of this horrible crime on Wednesday, the statement read.

The statement added that the heinous act of the Zionist regime, which was a clear example of state terrorism, is a clear violation of the United Nations Charter, the principles and rules of the international order, and especially the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

While condemning this terrorist crime and sympathizing with the resistant nation of Palestine, especially Gaza, Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission offers its condolences to the Palestinian people and bereaved family of Ismail Haniyeh and calls on the freedom-seeking parliaments of the world to take effective, active and joint action against the occupying regime of Israel and defend the Palestinian nation, the statement added.

