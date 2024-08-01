Blood of Martyr Haniyeh promises early victory in Palestine

Qomi pointed to the Israeli assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh and stated that the response of the Resistance Front, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be a decisive and harsh response to the heinous crimes committed by the usurper regime of Israel.

Today, the pure blood of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh will strengthen the path of jihad and resistance movement more than before, the envoy emphasized.

According to the instruction of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Zionist regime will face a harsh response over its cowardly assassination of Hamas Chief Haniyeh.

There is no doubt that the blood of Martyr Haniyeh will strengthen the Axis of Resistance and a step to accelerate the liberation of Al-Quds, Qomi reiterated.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

