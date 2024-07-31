Israel, US to blame for expanding conflicts in region

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council chairman announced three days of public mourning in this country and flew the country's flags to half-mast.

He considered the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh as a great loss for the Palestinian nation and the entire Muslim nation.

He condemned the crime of the Zionist regime which has suffered isolation and confusion as a result of its scandalous failures in all fields since October 7.

He stated that this country will continue to stand by the Hamas movement and other Resistance Axis groups as before.

He stated that the Zionist enemy and the United States should take responsibility for expanding the field of conflicts and the wave of assassinations of the Resistance commanders.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Mousa Abu Marzook, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has vowed to take revenge for the martyrdom of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh.

The Hamas official stressed that the cowardly assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered.

