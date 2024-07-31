Israel prepared ground for harsh punishment for itself

In a message on Wednesday morning, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution extended condolences over the martyrdom of the Hamas leader.

"With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for a harsh punishment for itself," he stressed.

Iran considers its duty to take revenge for the assassination of Haniyeh who was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Leader added.

Martyr Haniyeh dedicated his precious life for many years to the Resistance and was ready for martyrdom, and he had sacrificed his children and people in this way, the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei offered his condolences to the Islamic Ummah, to the Resistance Front, to the brave and proud nation of Palestine, and especially to the family of Martyr Haniyeh and one of his companions who was martyred along with him.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Mousa Abu Marzook, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has vowed to take revenge for the martyrdom of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh.

The Hamas official stressed that the cowardly assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered.

Commenting on the incident, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said that an investigation into the details of this incident by the relevant institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran is underway.

