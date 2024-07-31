Iran declares 3 days of public mourning for Haniyeh martyrdom

Iranian government issued a statement regarding the assassination of the Hamas Leader in Tehran.

The statement strongly condemned the atrocity, reminding that it had been committed in violation of all humanitarian principles and international laws against the senior resistance figure, who had traveled to the Islamic Republic as an official guest.

It considered the assassination to have been perpetrated with “specific goals” at a time when the country was preparing to usher in its next government.

The development, the administration noted, served as “another indication of the terrorist nature of the Zionist regime, and [the fact that] no place on the face of the earth was safe from the evil acts of this corrupt and irredeemable” entity.

The statement described the assassination as another outrage to be added to “the shameful list of the criminal and usurping" Zionist regime's atrocities.

Iran's Islamic Propagation Coordination Council (IPCC), meanwhile, announced that a funeral procession was to be held for the late Hamas leader in Tehran on Thursday.

The council, which coordinates the implementation of important media and socio-cultural events across the country, said the procession would be held from Tehran University towards the capital’s iconic Azadi Square.

According to Hamas, itself, Haniyeh’s burial is slated to take place in the Qatari capital of Doha, where the movement runs a political office.

