Iran holds security meeting after Haniyeh assassination

Payman Falsafi pointed to the assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh and stated this issue was a tragic incident that deeply affected the Muslims and the Axis of Resistance throughout the world.

Since the Zionist regime has committed this heinous crime of assassinating Hamas Chief Martyr Haniyeh inside the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it will definitely come with grave consequences for this criminal regime, he emphasized.

The assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh by the Zionist regime was a heinous act that would regret the Zionist enemy, the lawmaker said, to his knowledge, the parliament foreign policy and the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) officials are holding a meeting of the Supreme Council of the National Security with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in attendance.

