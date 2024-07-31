Zionist regime to undoubtedly face a severe response: IRGC

Undoubtedly, the heinous crime committed by the Zionist regime in the assassination of Chief of Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh will be met with a harsh and painful response from the powerful Resistance Front especially the Islamic Iran.

As it was announced in the wee hours of this morning to the attention of the noble and great nation of the Islamic Iran and also the Resistance Front, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred at his residence in Tehran in a terrorist act of the cowardly and criminal Zionist regime.

Martyr Ismail Haniyeh was one of the prominent personalities of about 110 foreign delegations invited by the Iranian Parliament to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who made several visits to Iran in the recent years, especially after the historic "Al-Aqsa Storm" Operation.

This heinous crime showed that the Zionist regime of Israel spares no effort to conduct criminal act regardless of the international laws and regulations to cover up the shameful failure of the 9-month war in Gaza which led to the massacre of tens of thousands of the innocent Palestinian women and children, the statement is read.

Undoubtedly, this crime of the Zionist regime will face a harsh and painful response from the powerful Resistance front especially the Islamic Iran, the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) added.

MA/6181651