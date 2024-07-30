  1. Politics
Iran, Tajikistan presidents hold meeting

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iran's newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian met and held talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Tehran on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahmon held separate meetings with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Heading a delegation, the Tajik president is visiting Iran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's newly-elected president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Dozens of foreign officials are visiting Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

