Ghalibaf meets with Burkina Faso parl. speaker for talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and held talks with the visiting Speaker of the Transitional Legislative Assembly of Burkina Faso Ousmane Bougouma in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a host of issues on the bilateral ties.

Burkina Faso's parliament speaker is visiting Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on Tuesday, July 30.

