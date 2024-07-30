Pezeshkian vows to strengthen ties with Malaysia

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Malaysian parliament speaker Johari Abdul on Monday night.

"We will make friendly relations with Malaysia stronger and more effective," the Iranian president said.

The Islamic Ummah must become more united in order to prevent the crime of the Zionist regime, he added.

The Malaysian official is visiting Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

