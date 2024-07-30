Boosting ties with Muslim states priority for Iran

During a meeting with Sheikh Naim Qassem who had arrived in Tehran to participate in the 14th presidential inauguration in Tehran, Pezeshkian hailed Hezbollah combatants' steadfastness against the aggression of the Zionist regime.

He emphasized support for the Resistance Front as a religious obligation and a fundamental policy of Iran.

Pezeshkian condemned the Zionist brutalities in Gaza and criticized the US and some Western countries for supporting the regime, calling it a stain on their human rights records.

He highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity among Islamic countries and emphasized the need for Islamic unity in confronting the brutality of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

Additionally, he stated that developing relations with Muslim countries and fostering synergy in Islamic societies will be among the foreign policy priorities of the Iranian government.

For his part, Sheikh Qassem, while congratulating the election of Pezeshkian as the new Iranian president, hailed his response to the message of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, and expressed hope that Pezeshkian's personality and managerial abilities would lead the Islamic Republic towards greater progress and success.

