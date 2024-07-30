Tehran seeks bolstered ties with Yerevan: Pezeshkian

He made the remarks in his meeting with the visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who traveled to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Pezeshkian, and stated that completion of the communications routes will be prioritized by the Iranian government for the progress of all regional countries.

Pezeshkian termed the relations between Tehran and Yerevan as long-standing, historical, friendly, and based on neighborliness policy and emphasized that the expansion of relations with neighbors is of the priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

With the will of the high-ranking officials of the two countries in the new term, “We will try to further strengthen the bilateral relations using all available potential,” Pezeshkian noted.

He termed the friendly and amicable cooperation between the two countries ‘as a suitable platform for the development of communications routes in various commercial and economic, cultural, scientific and technological sectors’ and added that Iran considers the communication routes, including International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC)” as an opportunity for the development and progress of all countries in the region.

The Armenian prime minister, for his part, said that his country is interested in developing and expanding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas.

Pashinyan said that signing different memoranda of understanding between Iran and Armenia in the fields of transport, transit, border terminals and energy bear testimony to the amicable relations between the two countries.

Armenia attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pashinyan added.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials. The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament later today.

