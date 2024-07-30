Portugal president congrats Iran president-elect Pezeshkian

President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in a message congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his inauguration day as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, wishing him success in fulfilling his duties.

He also expressed hope that the relations between the two countries can continue by finding opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the values ​​and principles of international law and the United Nations Charter focused on respect for human dignity.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

SD/Alalam Channel