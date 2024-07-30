Pezeshkian calls for more unity between Islamic states

Pezeshkian made the comments in a meeting with the Spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah Movement Mohammed Abdul-Salam on Monday night.

The Iranian president expressed hope that with the synergy and cooperation of all Islamic countries, the oppression against Muslims will end.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam is visiting Tehran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

