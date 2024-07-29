Pezeshkian stresses enhanced ties among independent nations

In a meeting with Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian hailed the Cuban nation’s battle against imperialism, Press TV reported.

Pezeshkian reiterated Tehran’s resolve to consolidate relations with Havana.

The new Iranian president said no obstacle can disrupt the will of the two countries to further develop ties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian denounced Israel’s crimes against the defenseless people of Palestine in Gaza and inaction of the self-proclaimed human right defenders on the regime’s criminal acts.

Despite their constant claims about defending human rights and democracy, the United States and some Western countries refrain from taking an action vis-à-vis Israel’s criminal acts, he said.

The US and its Western allies are even providing the Tel Aviv regime with financial and arms support and are complicit in Israel’s genocidal war against the oppressed Palestinian people, Pezeshkian emphasized.

He urged world bodies to take a practical measure to put an end to Israel’s crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The Cuban prime minister, for his part, pointed to fraternal and strategic relations between Tehran and Havana and said both sides have common positions on international issues.

Marrero Cruz said strengthening bilateral cooperation will play a very effective role in countering the US cruel sanctions.

The US has maintained a harsh economic, financial, and commercial embargo against Cuba for more than 60 years. Numerous resolutions by the United Nations General Assembly have indicated that the blockade is against international law. However, Washington has consistently voted against UN resolutions demanding an end to the sanctions against Cuba.

Iran has also been targeted by unilateral sanctions from the US in contravention of international law.

New Iranian administration will speed up implementation of agreements with Syria: Pezeshkian

In a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous in Tehran, Pezeshkian said his administration will take necessary strategy to speed up the implementation of the agreements with the Arab country.

The Iranian president underscored the importance of enhancing mutual ties in the economic, trade and social sectors as well as cultural exchanges in line with the political relations.

According to Press TV, for his part, Arnous commended Iran’s support for the improvement of security in Syria and said the two countries should use their diverse capacities to deepen relations.

MNA