Iran's support for Palestinian cause not to change

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhalah in Tehran on Monday night.

The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the cause of freedom of al-Quds does not change with the change of governments, Pezeshkian emphasized.

"We will not leave our Palestinian brothers and sisters alone in the face of the Zionists' crimes against humanity," he added.

For his part, Nakhalah said that the Palestinian nation and Resistance will never forget the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Your meetings with the Resistance leaders in the first days of your presidency contain an important message for the countries of the region and the world," Nakhalah told Pezeshkian.

MP/6180132