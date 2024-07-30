UN eager to cooperate with Iran's new administration

The UN chief made the remarks in a message to Iran's newly-elected president Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

In the message, Guterres extended felicitations to Pezeshkian over his victory in Iran's presidential election.

Referring to the important role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region, he called on the Islamic Republic to continue its role in helping to solve regional crises and preventing new conflicts that could be a threat to the region and the world.

Guterres also emphasized the commitment of the United Nations to continuously support the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in achieving the goals of sustainable development.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

