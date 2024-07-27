Iran defeats Kazakhstan at 2024 Asian U20 Volleyball C'ships

The Iranian team is scheduled to face South Korea on Sunday.

The 2024 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship is the 22nd edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Indonesian Volleyball Federation (PBVSI).

The tournament takes place in Surabaya, Indonesia from July 23 to 30.

The topflight championship serves as Asia’s qualification tournament for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship.

MP/NourNews183179