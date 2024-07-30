  1. Sports
Iran into 2024 Asian U-20 Volleyball Championship final

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iran's under-20 volleyball team beat Indonesia 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-16) to advance to the final of the 2024 Asian Men's Under-20 Volleyball Championship.

Iran, the seven-time champion, has previously defeated China, Chinese Taipei, Qatar, Kazakhstan, and South Korea in the 22nd edition of the Asian Men's U-20 Volleyball Championship.

Iran will face South Korea in the final match on Tuesday.

This biennial international tournament is organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and the Indonesian Volleyball Federation (PBVSI).

The tournament is currently being held in Surabaya, Indonesia, from July 23 to 30.

These competitions serve as Asia’s qualification tournament for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U-21 World Championship.

