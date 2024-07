The Iranian U18 volleyball team defeated the national team of Lebanon in straight sets (25-18, 25-11, 25-10) at the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

Iran are drawn in Pool C along with China, the Philippines and Lebanon.

The Persian are scheduled to meet the Philippines and China in the following days.

The competition started on July 28 and will run until Aug. 4 at the Sport City Main Hall in Isa Town in Bahrain.

