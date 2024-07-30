Iran downs Philippines in 2024 Asian U-18 Volleyball C'ship

Iran, which won its opening match against Lebanon 3-0, is scheduled to play against China on Tuesday.

Iran is part of Pool C, along with China, the Philippines, and Lebanon.

This edition of the tournament consists of 16 teams divided into four groups.

Group A includes Bahrain, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Australia. Group B comprises Japan, Chinese Taipei, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan. Group D consists of India, South Korea, Kuwait, and Pakistan.

The competition started on July 28 and will continue until August 4 at the Sport City Main Hall in Isa Town, Bahrain.

AMK/6179840