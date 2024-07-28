Iran beat S. Korea at 2024 Asian U20 Volleyball Championship

Iran have previously defeated China, Chinese Taipei, Qatar and Kazakhstan, Tehran Times reported.

The Iranian team have advanced to the competition’s final four.

Iran are the most decorated team in the competitor, winning the gold seven times.

The 2024 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship is be the 22nd edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Indonesian Volleyball Federation (PBVSI).

The tournament takes place in Surabaya, Indonesia from July 23 to 30.

The topflight championship serves as the Asia’s qualification tournament for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship.

