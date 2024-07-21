Iran to continue support for Resistance in Pezeshkian period

When it comes to Iran’s attitude toward the Israel, little has changed since they elected Masoud Pezeshkian as the new president. Iran is still a staunch supporter of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, Syria’s President Bashar Assad, and the Ansarullah in Yemen, which are all enemies of Israel, the Israeli source J Post wrote in an article.

According to the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran would continue to support the “resistance” in the region against the “illegitimate Zionist regime” and that this support was the basis of its policy. He said he was confident that the “resistance” in the region would not allow Israel to continue its “warlike and criminal” policy against the Palestinian people and the other peoples of the region, the source added.

Earlier on July 10, Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, in a message to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, stressed Iran's of all-out support for the Palestinian Resistance.

In his letter, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude toward Haniyeh's congratulatory message over his victory in Iran's presidential elections.

Adhering to the lofty principles and goals of the Islamic Revolution and within the framework of the ideals of Imam Khomeini (RA) and the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its human and Islamic duty to support the Palestinian nation and its battle against the occupation and apartheid of the Zionist regime, Pezeshkian noted.

"And it (Iran) will continue to support the oppressed Palestinian nation until the realization of all its ideals and rights and the liberation of the holy al-Quds," he underlined.

He stressed that in the shadow of the historical steadfastness of the Palestinian nation and the heroic bravery of the Resistance combatants in the war against the Zionists, the final victory would be in hands of the "dear Palestine".

MNA/