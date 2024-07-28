Aug. 3 ‘intl. day of assisting Gaza, Palestinian prisoners'

Ismail Haniyeh called on everyone to have an active participation on this day.

Haniyeh referred to the 10th consecutive month of heinous crimes committed by the Zionist regime’s forces against the Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, unprecedented increase in the number of Palestinian prisoners martyred in the Zionist regime’s prisons, the censorship of the condition of the prisoners, execution of those kidnapped from the Gaza Strip and kept in the Zionist regime's detention centers, silence of the international community in the face of war in the besieged Gaza Strip and inability of the international body to stop war in the occupied lands and territories, as well as failure of the international institutions to fulfill their obligations, and called the 3rd of August as the national and international day of assisting Gaza and Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas chief also emphasized the significance and necessity of active participation of Palestinians, the Arab world, Muslims and the rest of the world to force the occupying regime of Israeli to stop the war.

He expressed hope that the 3rd of August would be an influential and important day in all of Palestine, the Arab world, the Islamic world and among the freedom seekers of the world to help the Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian prisoners who have been imprisoned in the Zionist regime’s prisons.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/6178913