“We extremely impressed by message on Palestine”

“We were deeply impressed by your [Leader] message of calling for justice and seeking the truth, as well as your unwavering commitment to the cause of Palestine and the oppressed in the world.”

The letter of the Belgian youth addressed to the leader read, “Your tireless and unsparing efforts for the mutual understanding, justice and solidarity in tackling the complicated challenges is of paramount importance and we are determined to deepen our understanding towards Islam.”

The letter further read that he movement of European and American students to support Palestine is a sign of the awareness of the Western youth about the injustices in the world, stressing that, “We look forward to the continuation of this fruitful exchange of the spirit of dialogue and constructive cooperation.”

This letter has been published in Farsi, English, French and Arabic languages under the #LETTER4LEADER.

MA/6174577