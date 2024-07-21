Leader plays a joke on president-elect Pezeshkian (+VIDEO)

In this meeting which was held on the occasion of the start of the 12th round of the Iranian Parliament, the Leader pointed to the participation of the President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian, who was a parliamentarian before being elected as president, and played a joke on him by saying “I do not know whether the participation of the president-elect [Pezeshkian] in this meeting is legal or not?”

The new Iranian parliament started on May 27 a few months after the lawmakers were elected in the parliamentary elections on March 1, 2024 held nationwide in the country.

The meeting on Sunday was the first official meeting of the lawmakers in the new parliament with the Leader of the Revolution.

Before running for the presidential elections in June, Pezeshkian was the representative of Tabriz constituency, the capital of East Azarbaijan province.

