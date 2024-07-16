Iraqi resistance strikes Zionist regime's targets in Eilat

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a statement published on its Telegram channel, claimed responsibility for the early Monday morning attacks on the port city of Eilat and the Port of Haifa, stressing that the strikes were carried out with kamikaze drones and sophisticated Arqab cruise missiles, Press TV reported.

It said the operations were conducted in continuation of the struggle against the occupying Israeli regime, in support of Palestinians in Gaza, and in retaliation for the massacres that the usurping Zionist entity is perpetrating against women, children, and elderly people in the besieged territory.

The group noted that it will continue to target and destroy important installations across the occupied lands.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The resistance has been also hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

At least 38,664 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and another 89,097 individuals have sustained injuries in Gaza so far. More than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war as well.

