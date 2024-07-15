Hezbollah carries out retaliatory strikes on Israeli sites

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Sunday that its members struck the newly-established headquarters of the Israeli military’s Brigade 91 at Ayelet military base with a squadron of kamikaze drones, inflicting casualties on troops stationed there.

The statement noted that the airstrike was conducted in reprisal for Israeli attacks on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, particularly Arnoun village, situated 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) southeast of Nabatiyeh, and the town of Khardali.

Hezbollah combatants also fired several rocket-propelled grenades at a gathering of Israeli soldiers near Hadab Yarin outpost.

Moreover, the Resistance group struck the Israeli Ruwaisat al-Alam base in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with a heavy-caliber Burkan (Volcano) missile, causing casualties among the soldiers deployed at the site.

Hezbollah combatants also launched a barrage of rockets at Ramtha outpost, achieving a direct hit.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by Hamas.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed at least 38,584 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.

Hezbollah officials have repeatedly said they do not want a war with Israel while stressing that they are prepared in case it occurs.

Two Israeli wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong Resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the regime in both conflicts.

SD/PressTV