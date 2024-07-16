  1. World
6 Zionist settlers, soldiers injured in West Bank

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Local Israeli media reported that 3 settlers were shot by unknown people and 3 Israeli soldiers were shot by their own forces in the occupied West Bank in Palestine on Tuesday.

Three settlers were injured in shooting operation near town of Beit Lid, east of Tulkarm.

The victims were hurt by glass shards after their vehicle came under fire, a military official said, according to the Times of Israel.

Local sources in occupied lands cited the victims as saying they heard eight or nine shots but didn’t see the shooter.

According to the local Zionist regime's media, the incident came after three Israelis (Zionists) were injured overnight by gunfire from Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint close to the West Bank city of Ramallah.

