Three settlers were injured in shooting operation near town of Beit Lid, east of Tulkarm.

The victims were hurt by glass shards after their vehicle came under fire, a military official said, according to the Times of Israel.

Local sources in occupied lands cited the victims as saying they heard eight or nine shots but didn’t see the shooter.

According to the local Zionist regime's media, the incident came after three Israelis (Zionists) were injured overnight by gunfire from Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint close to the West Bank city of Ramallah.

