Iraq-based Resistance group attacks Haifa with missiles

Issuing a statement on Friday, the Iraq-based Resistance group announced that it has carried out a fresh attack on occupied Palestine.

The Resistance group stressed that it had targeted a vital target in Israeli-occupied Haifa using Al Arqab missiles.

The operation was carried out in response to the crimes committed by the regime of Israel in the Gaza Strip and the killings of Palestinians, especially women and children of the Arab state, by the Zionists, it added.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

