Kan'ani asks Muslims to remember Gaza on Ashura Day

Kan'ani made the remarks in a post on his X account on Tuesday to mark Ashura Day that is the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia imam, Imam Hossein (AS).

In his message, the spokesman condoled with all Muslims across the world on the martyrdom of Imam Hossein, describing him as a symbol of fight against tyranny, who did not back down in the face of cruelty and oppression.

The Iranian spokesman called on Muslims to adopt the culture of Ashura and take the path of Imam Hossein in rejecting tyrants, asking them to support Palestinian women and children and reveal the “evil and terrorist identity of Israel and its criminal supporters.”

The Day of Ashura- the anniversary of the Battle of Karbala, when the 3rd Shia Imam, Hussein ibn Ali, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was martyred by the forces of Ubayd Allah ibn Ziyad - is marked across the world.

MNA