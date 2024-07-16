Iran acting FM meets with UN General Assembly president

The meeting took place between Ali Bagheri Kani and Dennis Francis on Monday, hours after the Iranian top diplomat arrived in the city to attend two UN Security Council sessions, according to Press TV.

Bagheri called for enhancement of effective efforts aimed at stopping the Israeli regime’s attacks and genocidal crimes against the people of Gaza.

He appreciated the constructive efforts that had been taken by the Assembly since the onset of the war towards putting an end to the genocide, including passage of relevant resolutions.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.

Concomitantly with the war, the regime has been enforcing a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory into a trickle.

So far during the brutal military onslaught, the regime has killed at least 38,664 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents. Another 89,097 Palestinians have sustained injuries.

Shortly after the war began, the General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in the Palestinian territory.

The move came amid obstruction of passage of a similar resolution at the Security Council by the United States, the Israeli regime’s biggest ally and contributor of weapons of mass destruction.

Speaking to Bagheri, the UNGA president expressed gratitude towards the Islamic Republic for its playing a constructive role in the region, especially by contributing to regional security through expanding its relations with its neighbors.

Bagheri, who has traveled to New York at the head of a delegation, is slated to attend a Security Council meeting on multilateralism on Tuesday, and another one of the issue of Palestine on Wednesday.

“Both the issues are of importance from various aspects for the world, international relations, and the Islamic Republic,” he said upon arriving in the city.

“At this juncture, the Islamic Republic is trying to use the Security Council’s capacities towards defending the Palestinian nation’s rights, positions, and territory, and also outlining the Zionist regime’s crimes,” he added.

MNA