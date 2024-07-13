Iran’s exports to Iraq up 28% in Q1: TPOI

The West Asia Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) submitted a comprehensive report on the trade between Iran and Iraq from March to June 22, 2024, first three months of the Iranian calendar.

Iraq is one of Iran’s important trade partners, so that Iran exported about $3 billion worth of non-oil goods to Iraq between March 21 to June 22, 2024.

The natural gas, ferrous or steel bars, tiles and ceramics, fresh apples, iron ingot, watermelon, household water coolers, tomatoes and gas turbines were of the main products exported from Iran to the neighboring Iraq in this period, the report added.

In turn, Iran imported $108 million worth of products from Iraq in the first quarter of this year in the Iranian calendar, registering a 25 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Raw gold, aluminum alloys and tires for passenger cars were the main products imported into the country from the neighboring Iraq.

