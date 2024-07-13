Iran’s Mazandaran exports $162 mn products to EAEU market

Amir Jamshidi added that more than $162.789 million worth of non-oil products was exported from the customs office of Mazandaran province to the market of the EAEU member states from March 21 to June 22, 2024, showing a 40 percent hike compared to the same period last year.

He, who is the director general of Noshahr Customs Office, further pointed out that more than 431,000 tons of goods, valued at $31.216 million, were exported from the provincial customs office to the member states of the union, registering a 67 and 93 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Jamshidi went on to say that $26 million, $5 million, $472,000 and $368,000 worth of products were exported from the customs office of this northern province to Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan respectively.

In this period, the observer noted that $131.573 million worth of products was imported into the customs offices of Mazandaran province from the EAEU member states, indicating a 31 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

